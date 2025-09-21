2 taken to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in remote location

(LEX 18) — First responders say iPhone crash detection technology led to the rescue of two people injured when a RZR off-road vehicle went over a cliff overnight.

A post by Hayes Crossing - Haldeman Fire/Rescue says that crews were dispatched after receiving the alert late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Working with dispatchers, firefighters quickly located the off-road vehicle in a remote area.

Two people were reportedly located injured inside a RZR off-road vehicle following a crash. Because of the rugged terrain, Morehead Fire Department, Rowan County EMS, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, and AirEvac 118 responded to assist and both patients were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities also reminded anyone riding ATVs, UTVs, motorcycles, or driving in remote areas to keep iPhone or Apple Watch crash detection features turned on and consider letting someone track their location. Apps such as Life360 also offer crash detection, which responders say was key in locating the victims quickly.