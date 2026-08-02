2 Valley View Ferry crew members respond to security incident with armed individual

VALLEY VIEW, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — On Saturday, two crew members with the Valley View Ferry assisted in a security incident involving an armed individual, according to a social media press release by Capt. Clayton Embly.

According to Embly, on Saturday, an armed individual entered the Valley View Ferry's terminal and told crew members that he was in fear for his life, because he was worried people were trying to kill him.

Assisting in the situation were Capt. Shane Toomey and Able Seaman Brian Rutherford, both of whom recently completed their Vessel Security Training at Sea School in Bayou La Batre. According to Embly, Toomey instructed Rutherford to move the armed individual away from the ferry landing and passengers, while he contacted the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office responded and disarmed the individual. According to Embly, the incident is now under investigation.

"It is in critical circumstances such as these I realize that it is not just a job to them but a culture of service to the community. The passengers were kept away from what could have been a dangerous person and the individual received the assistance they needed," Embly wrote in the press release.