2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky for Wednesday drawing

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Lottery officials report that two winning Powerball tickets were sold in the Wednesday, Jan. 21, drawing.

According to lottery officials, one was sold at Speedway on 1847 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin, and a second one was sold at Kroger on 3105 Northbend Road in Hebron.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were: 11, 26, 27, 53, 55 with a Powerball of 12.

Lottery officials advise that winners should sign the back of their tickets, keep them in a secure location, and claim prizes at Lottery headquarters in Louisville within 180 days.