2 winning Kentucky Lottery Powerball tickets sold in Lexington, Morehead

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Lottery officials say two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Lexington and Morehead over the weekend.

According to lottery officials, a $150,000 ticket was purchased at Walmart in Morehead, and a $50,000 ticket was sold at E-G America in Lexington.

Lottery officials report that both tickets matched the four white ball winning numbers and the Powerball, winning $50,000. However, the ticket purchased in Morehead was multiplied to $150,000 due to an added Power Play.

According to lottery officials, there was no winner of the Powerball jackpot, which is estimated at $139 million. The next drawing is April 21 at 11:00 p.m.