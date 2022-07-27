2022-23 school start dates across central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — It's almost the start of a new school year. A sampling of first day of school dates for districts across central Kentucky:

August 2

Frankfort Independent

August 3

Burgin Independent

August 9

Bourbon County

Lee County

August 10

Barbourville Independent

Bath County

Boyle County

Fayette County

Fleming County

Garrard County

Jessamine County

Knott County

Knox County

Lincoln County

Magoffin County

Mercer County

Paris Independent

Pulaski County

Somerset Independent

Whitley County

Wolfe County

August 11

Anderson County

Breathitt County

Casey County

Clay County

Franklin County

Harrison County

Laurel County

Montgomery County

Perry County

Woodford County

August 16

Clark County

August 17

Danville Independent

Madison County

Rockcastle County

Scott County

September 6

Corbin Independent