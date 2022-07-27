2022-23 school start dates across central Kentucky

(LEX 18) — It's almost the start of a new school year. A sampling of first day of school dates for districts across central Kentucky:
August 2
Frankfort Independent
August 3
Burgin Independent
August 9
Bourbon County
Lee County
August 10
Barbourville Independent
Bath County
Boyle County
Fayette County
Fleming County
Garrard County
Jessamine County
Knott County
Knox County
Lincoln County
Magoffin County
Mercer County
Paris Independent
Pulaski County
Somerset Independent
Whitley County
Wolfe County
August 11
Anderson County
Breathitt County
Casey County
Clay County
Franklin County
Harrison County
Laurel County
Montgomery County
Perry County
Woodford County
August 16
Clark County
August 17
Danville Independent
Madison County
Rockcastle County
Scott County
September 6
Corbin Independent