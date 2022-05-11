Watch
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

2022 Kentucky Bourbon Festival tickets on sale May 11

Bourbon.jpg
LEX 18
Bourbon.jpg
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 11:09:00-04

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Bourbon Festival will return to Bardstown from September 16-18.

Tickets for this year's festival go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. May 11.

All bourbon sampling is included in 2022 festival passes. Previously, five sample wristbands could be purchased for $25. Also new this year, ticketed guests will be able to purchase bottles directly from distilleries at the festival.

Tickets also include unlimited access to the festival from Friday through Sunday, panels with industry experts, access to more than 30 unique bourbon-themed marketplace vendors, food trucks, and the annual Master Distillers’ Bottle Auction.

For more information, visit www.kybourbonfestival.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!