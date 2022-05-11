2022 Kentucky Bourbon Festival tickets on sale May 11

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky Bourbon Festival will return to Bardstown from September 16-18.

Tickets for this year's festival go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. May 11.

All bourbon sampling is included in 2022 festival passes. Previously, five sample wristbands could be purchased for $25. Also new this year, ticketed guests will be able to purchase bottles directly from distilleries at the festival.

Tickets also include unlimited access to the festival from Friday through Sunday, panels with industry experts, access to more than 30 unique bourbon-themed marketplace vendors, food trucks, and the annual Master Distillers’ Bottle Auction.

For more information, visit www.kybourbonfestival.com.