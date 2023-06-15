2022 Overdose Fatality Report released, Kentucky sees first decline in four years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear has released the 2022 Overdose Fatality Report.

The report states 2,135 Kentuckians lost their lives to a drug overdose in 2022, which is a decline of more than 5% compared with the previous year. It is the first decline since 2018.

The report indicates 90% of overdose deaths involved opioids. Fentanyl continues to be the most prevalent drug contributing to those deaths, accounting for 72.5% nationwide in 2022. Potent, inexpensive methamphetamine was also a significant contributor to overdose deaths.

Kentucky is one of eight states to see significant overdose death decreases last year while the nation as a whole saw an uptick in deaths.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the national overdose death data.

Treatment Resources

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, call the KY HELP Call Center at 833-8KY-HELP (833-859-4357) to speak one-on-one with a specialist who can connect Kentuckians to treatment. Visit findhelpnowky.org to find information about available space in treatment programs and providers based on location, facility type and category of treatment needed.