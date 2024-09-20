2024 September Yearling Sale becomes highest-grossing auction in Keeneland history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 2024 September Yearling Sale has become the highest-grossing auction in Keeneland's history, according to a release.

The release states that the total sales reached $405,519,500, beginning on Monday, Sept. 9, and running through Saturday, Sept. 21.

“An achievement of this magnitude is only accomplished by a community of people who share a passion for their horses and the sport of racing,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a press release. “We thank our breeders and sellers for the tremendous quality of horses they brought to market and the many buyers from around the world participating in this sale. We are grateful for their strong support of Keeneland.”