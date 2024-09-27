2024 World Chicken Festival delayed due to incoming weather, officials say

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials have announced that the 2024 World Chicken Festival will be delayed on Friday due to the incoming weather from Hurricane Helene.

According to a Facebook post from the London Police Department, the City of London's Event Protection Response Team and the World Chicken Festival's Board met and decided to delay the festival's opening "out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of the public."

The post states that Friday's tentative opening time is 5:00 p.m., but officials will meet again around 3:00 p.m. to reassess the weather and provide an update.