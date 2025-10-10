2025 Go Red for Women luncheon celebrates cardiovascular disease survivors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For more than 20 years nationally and 16 years here in Lexington, the American Heart Association's signature women's initiative, Go Red for Women, has met evolving health needs and raised awareness for cardiovascular disease.

The annual Go Red for Women luncheon took place Friday, celebrating survivors who shared their stories while walking the runway in red and being cheered on for their courage and strength.

A sea of red filled downtown Lexington, carrying true meaning behind the vibrant display.

"It's so inspiring. Every year this is one of my favorite events every year because, you know, in Lexington, we like the color blue, so it's pretty rare to see a bunch of people wearing red and that knowing that it's in solidarity for women who are facing this terrible disease," said Andrea Ooten, Executive Director of the American Heart Association of Central and Eastern Kentucky.

LEX 18 was a sponsor of the event and our Best of the Bluegrass host Jennifer Palumbo served as the emcee.