Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

2025 Salvation Army Food Angel Locations

image (12).png
LEX 18
Salvation Army Angel Tree
image (12).png
thumbnail_Food Angel 2022.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEX 18 and Kroger have partnered with the Salvation Army for the annual Food Angel program. All you have to do is pick up a Food Angel ornament at one of the participating Kroger locations and just add it to your cart.

Participating Kroger locations include the following:

  • Lexington locations

    • 4101 Tates Creek Centre Drive, 859-273-1100
    • 150 W. Lowry Lane, Suite 190, 859-278-6228
    • 1650 Bryan Station Road, 606-293-5969
    • 1808 Alexandria Drive, 859-276-3556
    • 3650 Boston Road, 859-223-8088
    • 3101 Richmond Road, 859-268-6006
    • 4750 Hartland Parkway, 859-273-2557
    • 1060 Chinoe Road, 859-335-4706
    • 3175 Beaumont Centre Circle, 859-219-1091
    • 1600 Leestown Road, Suite 150, 859-259-0933
    • 704 Euclid Avenue, 859-687-3260

  • Campbellsville location

    • 399 Campbellsville Byp Suite 100, 270-465-6065

  • Corbin location

    • 1019 Cumberland Falls Highway, 606-526-1717

  • Danville location

    • 200 Skywatch Drive, 859-236-3987

  • Georgetown location

    • 106 Market Place Circle, 859-317-6080

  • Harrodsburg location

    • 844 South College Street, 859-734-0078

  • London locations

    • 1805 North Main Street, 859-864-4311
    • 1732 West Highway 192, 606-878-1254

  • Middlesboro location

    • 515 North 12th Street, 606-248-3410

  • Morehead location

    • 300 Kroger Center, 606-783-1476

  • Mt. Sterling location

    • 810 Indian Mound Drive, 859-497-4314

  • Nicholasville locations

    • 170 Bellerive Boulevard, 859-219-1058
    • 995 South Main, 859-881-9037
    • 200 East Brannon Road, 859-971-4300

  • Richmond location

    • 890 Richmond Plaza, 859-624-1091

  • Somerset locations

    • 50 Stonegate Center, 606-678-0202
    • 181 South Highway 27, 606-678-5147

  • Stanton location

    • 179 West College Street, 606-663-2873

  • Versailles location

    • 212 Kroger Way, 859-873-7704

  • Winchester location

    • 1661 Bypass Road, 859-745-4959
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18