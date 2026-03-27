2026 graduation dates for Fayette County high schools announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Graduation dates for Lexington's high school seniors were announced by Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins during Thursday's FCPS board meeting.
Those dates and times are as follows:
- Frederick Douglass High School: Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m.
- Henry Clay High School: Thursday, June 4 at 2 p.m.
- Lafayette High School: Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
- Tates Creek High School: Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
- Bryan Station High School: Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m.
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: Friday, June 5 at 6 p.m.
More information regarding graduation will be provided to students from their school.
Pending approval from the board, the district's last day is slated to be June 3.