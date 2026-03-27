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2026 graduation dates for Fayette County high schools announced

Virus Outbreak College Graduations
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Picture of graduates at the University of Toledo commencement ceremony in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Virus Outbreak College Graduations
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Graduation dates for Lexington's high school seniors were announced by Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins during Thursday's FCPS board meeting.

Those dates and times are as follows:

  • Frederick Douglass High School: Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m.
  • Henry Clay High School: Thursday, June 4 at 2 p.m.
  • Lafayette High School: Thursday, June 4 at 6 p.m.
  • Tates Creek High School: Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m.
  • Bryan Station High School: Friday, June 5 at 2 p.m.
  • Paul Laurence Dunbar High School: Friday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

More information regarding graduation will be provided to students from their school.

Pending approval from the board, the district's last day is slated to be June 3.

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