27th annual Run for Recovery draws Lexington runners, walkers to raise awareness

Shepherd's House in Lexington hosted its largest annual fundraiser Saturday morning at Keeneland, bringing together the community to celebrate recovery from substance use disorders.

The 27th annual Run for Recovery drew runners, walkers, families, and dogs to the event, which began at 8 a.m. Participants had the option to walk or run a 5K or enter their dogs into a show, all while supporting awareness of treatment and recovery resources across central Kentucky, according to a press release.

Shepherd's House provides a range of recovery services, including residential and outpatient treatment, recovery housing and community programs, helping individuals and families affected by substance use disorders find a path forward.

"This turned into our largest fundraiser each year. It was a way to recognize Shepherd's House, and so it just took off, and so we just do it every year. It's always at Keeneland and you know, obviously today is a great day," said Sean Schomp, the director of operations with the organization.

The annual run typical draws around 700 runners to Keeneland. Run for Recovery began in 2000 by a graduate of the Shepherd's House, Leroy Sanborn, who began running in the late 90s, and who would eventually compete in the Boston Marathon twice. The graduate persuaded leaders at the Shepherd's House to begin the fundraiser as a way to raise awareness, celebrate recovery, and to draw attention to local resources in central Kentucky.

To learn more about the Shepherd's House, visit this link: The Shepherd's House