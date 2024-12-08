Watch Now
28-year-old confirmed dead after being hit by vehicle on US 27 in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lincoln County Coroner confirmed to LEX 18 that one person was killed on Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle on US 27 in Stanford.

Officials reported that on Saturday night, 28-year-old Brian McKenzie Bourne was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on US 27 after he tried to cross the road. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at around 11:58 p.m., the coroner reported.

The driver was questioned by police and arrested on "unrelated charges," officials added. Alcohol is not believed to have been a contributing factor in the incident, according to officials.

Further, the coroner noted that Bourne's death is being ruled an "accidental blunt force trauma."

