2nd former Woodford County EMT files sexual harassment lawsuit against EMS station

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A second former Woodford County EMT has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment against Woodford County Judge Executive James Kay.

David Sheeks, a former Woodford County EMT, alleges that former paramedic David Grubb subjected him to harassment and created a hostile work environment. The lawsuit also alleges Grubb was inappropriate to patients he helped.

The filing comes roughly a month after a similar lawsuit was brought by former EM T Naomi Branham involving the Woodford County EMS station, which LEX News investigative reporter Kayleigh Randle reported on in July.

Sheeks' attorney, Eric Branco, said the earlier case gave his client the confidence to come forward.

"Sheeks came to me after Naomi's story was made public, and I think that gave him some kind of courage along with support from his current EMT job," Branco said.

According to the lawsuit, in January 2022, Grubb allegedly taunted Sheeks with claims that he and EMS Director Freeman Bailey were in a relationship, even allegedly creating memes that circulated around the station. The lawsuit also alleges Grubb used racial slurs toward other employees and made harassing statements.

"I believe those instances are something that Woodford County EMS should have taken very seriously," Branco said.

The lawsuit further alleges Grubb harassed female patients and engaged in conduct Sheeks believed violated HIPAA. In one incident, Sheeks alleges Grubb rode in the back of an ambulance following a call for an intoxicated woman. The suit details that Sheeks noticed the view of the interior camera had been obscured, and that Grubb allegedly removed a piece of tape from the camera.

Sheeks pursued a complaint against Grubb, bringing his concerns to Bailey and Assistant Director Kent Berry. Branco said several meetings were allegedly held in 2022 to discuss Grubb.

"Sheeks presented this report, which is labeled a comprehensive incident report at the request of Freeman Bailey," Branco said.

According to the lawsuit, Bailey allegedly told Sheeks he had no evidence and would not take action, despite Sheeks providing a several-page incident report. The document states Berry told Sheeks he would make him answer for every complaint he could not prove, and that if any allegations could not be proven, he would investigate Sheeks for false statements.

"What stuck out to me the most is comments about you can either drop this, or essentially we'll figure out a way to punish you for making the report," Branco said.

According to the lawsuit, Sheeks' job was threatened, and conditions eventually became intolerable. Sheeks left Woodford County EMS in late 2022.

Branco said the pattern of behavior points to a deeper problem within the organization's leadership.

"I think the leadership needs to change. I think a culture that has been toxic has been allowed to fester for at least four years," Branco said.

Branco said he hopes continued public attention will drive change.

"Someone once said sunlight is the best disinfectant. So if we keep talking about this, hopefully something will change, and I think the people of Woodford County and the people in emergency services deserve a lot better than this," Branco said.

Branco also expressed concern about the broader impact on public trust in emergency services.

"I think the fear is if you do run an EMS program like this, you do lose the public's trust, and that's a shame because most EMTs and most paramedics are not doing this. They are doing this job because they want to help people," Branco said.

Woodford County Judge/Executive James Kay is expected to be in court for a motion hour with Branham's case in September.