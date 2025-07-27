3 dead after head-on crash on KY 261 in Breckinridge County, KSP reports

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people, including a 1-year-old child, are dead after a head-on collision in Breckinridge County that occurred on Saturday around 5:10 p.m., according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP reports that the incident occurred on KY 261 when a Ford F-150 crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet Silverado, causing both vehicles to catch fire.

48-year-old Joseph Maynard from Owensboro was driving the Ford F-150 southbound when, for reasons unknown, he veered into oncoming traffic near the 13000 block of KY 261.

Maynard, the driver of the Silverado, 22-year-old Hunter Lyons, and a 1-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by the Breckinridge County Coroner's Office.

Another passenger in Lyons' vehicle, an adult female, survived the crash and was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.