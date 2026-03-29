3 dead after vehicle drives into river in Hickman County

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX18) — Three people died after a vehicle crashed into the river at Ingram Barge in Columbus on Saturday night, said the Hickman County Sheriff's Office.

According to a post on Facebook, by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating the fatal collision. Ingram employees called dispatch after hearing the crash and finding what they believed to be a car that hit their ramp and went into the water.

A diver with McCracken County Emergency Management went down to the vehicle and hooked it to a wrecker. Once crews pulled the vehicle out of the water, they found three occupants inside.

Authorities are withholding the identities of the occupants until their families are notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office thanked McCracken County Emergency Management, Kentucky State Police, Buddy’s Wrecker Service, Ingram Barge Company, and Hickman County first responders for their assistance.