3 Fayette County students travel to Normandy to honor D-Day veterans

(LEX 18) — Three Fayette County high school students are spending the next eight days walking the beaches and battlefields of Normandy, France, alongside World War II veterans ahead of the June 6 D-Day anniversary.

Logan Bays, Maryn Weber and William "Finn" Callaway, along with their teacher, Jordan Yates, flew out of Bluegrass Airport to Deauville, France, Lexington's sister city, with 29 veterans. The oldest veteran on the flight is 107 years old.

The students were selected through an essay contest tied to the Freedom Prize in Normandy, which asked Fayette County high school students to write about what freedom means to them.

Kay Sargent, executive director of the Lexington Sister Cities Commission, said the contest drew entries from students around the world.

"There was a contest an essay contest of what freedom means to you, and it was offered to all of our Fayette County High School students to participate and the winner of that contest, 3 winners were chosen," Sargent said. "There are about 18,000 students that participate in this voting event from all over the world, so being only the 2nd or 3rd city in the United States that was selected to participate is a was a great honor."

The group's first experience was a Legacy flight with World War II veterans before the eight days of D-Day commemorations and events began.

"First they got to fly on the Legacy flight with World War II veterans, which is an experience in and of itself. But then for the next 8 days we get to do all kinds of things tied to D-Day and honoring those veterans and their memory," Yates said.

Sargent said the opportunity is about ensuring the stories of these veterans carry forward through younger generations and that the window to do so is narrowing.

"95 is probably the youngest that's on this flight, so you know, it's something that won't be able to go on too much longer so to be able to be a part of it is very important and we're very proud," Sargent said.

For the students, the weight of the experience was immediate.

"This trip is just surreal because this opportunity is just amazing to be able to be in the vicinity of these amazing veterans and all of these other people in attendance that are just so much to learn from and so much to so much lives to hear," Weber said.

Bays said being among the veterans left him feeling humbled.

"It feels like something bigger than myself and I don't feel important enough to be here. I mean, we've seen men who have fought for our freedom and then also fought for the freedom of France, so I don't think I'm important enough to be in the presence of such greatness," Bays said.