BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Staff at a Bardstown restaurant say their beloved Snoop Dogg bobblehead was stolen from the business on Thursday.

The restaurant took to Facebook to alert the community to the theft and plead for the safe return of the bobblehead.

The post says, "They need to 'Drop it Likes it’s Hot' and bring back Snoop! If you know these guys please let them know they can return him and no questions will be asked."