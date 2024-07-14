3 hospitalized after boat crash on Lake Cumberland

(LEX 18) — Three people were hospitalized after a crash involving two boats on Lake Cumberland on Saturday night, according to Russell County Search and Rescue.

A release states that the search and rescue team, along with other agencies, responded to the incident just before 9 p.m. The crash caused three people who were wearing life jackets to fall into the water.

One person was injured in the crash and had to be extracted from the water, which required four rescue divers working to get the patient onto a spine board, according to the search and rescue team.

Two other patients were taken to Halcob's Landing by a boat, where one was airlifted to a Level One trauma center, and the second patient was taken to a nearby hospital, the release states.

The release adds that another helicopter landed at Jamestown Marina to transport a patient as well.