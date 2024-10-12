4 hospitalized after plane crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Four people have been taken to a hospital after a plane crash in Louisville on Friday, according to St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson.

Wilkerson said that at approximately 6:30 p.m. a pilot and student pilot were in a small aircraft when they lost power causing them to lose control of the plane as they were on their way to Boman Field.

The plane then crashed on Breckenridge and Kresge Way. Chief Wilkerson said that another vehicle was involved in the crash but it is too early to tell whether or not the plane hit the car due to the amount of wreckage including power lines and poles.

Police did say that plane hit guide lines and poles on the way down.

There were two people were in the plane and two people were in the car. All four were taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threating injuries, according to Wilkerson.