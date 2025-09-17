3 Kentucky deputies recognized for saving woman from falling off bridge

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were recognized and received the "Deputy's Medal" for saving a woman from falling off a bridge into traffic, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff David Charles.

According to Sheriff Charles, on Sept. 5, they received a call about a woman on the bridge at exit 113 in Montgomery County.

When arriving on the scene, Sheriff Charles says the woman went over the barrier, but Deputy Jeremy Purvis sprinted towards her and made a diving catch as she let go.

According to Sheriff Charles, Deputies Troyal Cox and Cas Grass Jr. ran to assist in pulling her back over the barrier safely.

Sheriff Charles says that the woman was taken to get the care she needed.