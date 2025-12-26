3 Kentucky players win in Christmas Eve Powerball drawing

(LEX 18) — Three Kentucky lottery players are starting the new year with big wins after matching five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

Kentucky Lottery officials reported that the winning tickets, totaling $200,000, were sold across the state from the Dec. 24 drawing. Two tickets were purchased at retail locations, while one was bought online through kylottery.com.

A $50,000 winning ticket was sold at Five Star, located at 1830 Commerce Dr. in Scottsville. Another $50,000 ticket was purchased at Valero Hartford on 436 S. Main St. in Hartford.

The biggest winner bought their ticket online and added the Power Play option for an extra dollar. With the 2x multiplier, their $50,000 prize doubled to $100,000.

Wednesday's winning numbers were 4, 25, 31, 52, 59 with a Powerball of 19. Each winning ticket matched all five white balls but missed the Powerball number.

Winners who purchased tickets at retail locations should sign the back of their tickets and store them safely, officials noted. Online winners must select "claim in person" in their Kentucky Lottery account.

All three winners have 180 days to claim their prizes at lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville, officials added.

The $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot was won by a player in Arkansas from the same drawing. Wednesday's drawing marked a game record as the 47th drawing in the jackpot cycle.

During this jackpot run, Kentucky sold 21 large winning tickets worth $4.5 million combined, with prizes ranging from $50,000 to $2 million.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot resets to $20 million. The 10x Power Play multiplier will be available since the advertised jackpot is below $150 million.

