3 Kentucky Powerball tickets win $200,000 total from Saturday drawing

(LEX 18) — Three Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky won a combined $200,000 from Saturday's drawing, with the largest prize going to an online player who doubled their winnings using Power Play.

Kentucky Lottery officials reported that the biggest winner purchased their ticket online at kylottery.com for $100,000. That player matched all five white balls and added the Power Play option for an extra $1, which doubled their $50,000 prize when the multiplier hit 2 times.

Two other $50,000 winning tickets were sold at Kentucky retailers. One was purchased at Fast Lane Tobacco at 28996 US Highway 119 in South Williamson. The other was bought at the Richmond Road Kroger in Lexington, according to officials.

All three winning tickets matched the five white balls but missed the Powerball number.

Since no one won Saturday's jackpot, the prize has grown to an estimated $875 million for Monday's drawing at 11 p.m. EST. This makes it the seventh largest Powerball jackpot in history.