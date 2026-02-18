3 people, 1 dog displaced after house fire on Winston Avenue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people, and a dog were displaced from their home after a fire on Winston Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The Lexington Fire Department detailed that units were called a structure fire in the 170 block of Winston Avenue at around 11:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, smoke was reportedly showing from the back of the home. The fire was located in the back bedroom and the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called for the individuals that were impacted. Investigators are on the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire, officials reported.