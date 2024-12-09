3 people killed in head-on collision on Bluegrass Parkway, officials report

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were killed following a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway on Dec. 7, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials reported that officers were called to the 6 mile marker of the Bluegrass Parkway regarding a crash with entrapment at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The collision, officials described, occurred when a vehicle, occupied by three people, hit another vehicle in the eastbound lane and ultimately crossed the median. Investigators said the vehicle then "went airborne," and hit another vehicle head-on in the westbound lane.

All three people in the occupied vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials. The other individuals involved in the crash were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.

