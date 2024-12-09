Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

3 people killed in head-on collision on Bluegrass Parkway, officials report

3.png
LEX 18
3.png
Posted
and last updated

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were killed following a crash on the Bluegrass Parkway on Dec. 7, according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Officials reported that officers were called to the 6 mile marker of the Bluegrass Parkway regarding a crash with entrapment at around 5 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The collision, officials described, occurred when a vehicle, occupied by three people, hit another vehicle in the eastbound lane and ultimately crossed the median. Investigators said the vehicle then "went airborne," and hit another vehicle head-on in the westbound lane.

All three people in the occupied vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials. The other individuals involved in the crash were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the crash.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18