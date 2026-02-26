3 people displaced, 1 firefighter injured in structure fire on Fitzroy Court in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A structure fire on Fitzroy Court in Lexington displaced three people and injured one firefighter, according to Battalion Chief Derek Roberts.

Roberts said crews arrived on scene to heavy fire showing and upgraded it to a working fire.

"Crews found heavy fire throughout," Roberts said.

According to Roberts, crews extinguished the fire and continued to knock down hot spots. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Roberts added that two nearby homes suffered heat damage to exterior siding with no further extension.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the origin and cause of the fire.