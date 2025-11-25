Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 people injured in crash at London intersection Tuesday, officials report

London - Laurel Rescue Squad
LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were injured in a vehicle accident at a London intersection Tuesday afternoon, requiring emergency transport for medical care, officials reported.

The London - Laurel Rescue Squad detailed that the crash occurred at around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of 192 and E Laurel Road.

Emergency responders loaded the three patients for transport by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County for emergent care, officials noted.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the London Police Department, London City Fire Department, and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, in addition to the London-Laurel County Rescue Squad.

The extent of the injuries and the cause of the accident were not immediately available.

