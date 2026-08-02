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3 residents displaced following Lexington structure fire on Brookglen Place Sunday

Structure fire on Brookglen Place Sunday
LEX News
Structure fire on Brookglen Place Sunday
Structure fire on Brookglen Place Sunday
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Fire Department is reporting that three individuals are displaced following a structure fire that occurred at the 4000 block of Brookglen Place on Sunday.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched around 4:16 p.m. to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to a single bedroom. The fire remained contained and did not spread to other areas of the home.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

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