3 residents displaced following Lexington structure fire on Brookglen Place Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Fire Department is reporting that three individuals are displaced following a structure fire that occurred at the 4000 block of Brookglen Place on Sunday.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched around 4:16 p.m. to reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained to a single bedroom. The fire remained contained and did not spread to other areas of the home.

No injuries were reported from the incident.