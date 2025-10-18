Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 teens killed, multiple injured in crash at Glasgow intersection

GLASGOW, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three teenagers were killed and multiple others were injured in a two-vehicle crash at a Glasgow intersection on Friday night, according to the Glasgow Police Department.

A release from the department states that police responded to an injury accident at 11:32 p.m. at the intersection of Veterans Outer Loop and North Jackson Highway.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 2016 Nissan Altima, being driven by 18-year-old Asa Howard from Edmonton, was driving north on North Jackson Highway when it collided with a 2017 Toyota Highlander being driven by Timothy Houchens from Glasgow, who was driving east on Veterans Outer Loop, a release from the department says.

Three passengers in the Nissan were pronounced dead: 18-year-old Emily Corbin from Hart County, a 14-year-old from Bowling Green, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Edmonton.

Howard and another passenger, 18-year-old Caden French from Glasgow, were taken to TJ Samson Hospital by EMS, where they were "life flighted" for their injuries. Another passenger, 21-year-old Jabari Sweat from Glasgow, was transported to TJ Samson for his injuries and later released.

The release also states that, "Houchens was transported by a personal vehicle and a passenger identified as Stephen Estes were transported to TJ Samson Hospital by the Hart County EMS for their injuries."

The preliminary investigation is ongoing.

