3 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Three winning Powerball tickets were sold in Kentucky during Saturday night's estimated $1.8 billion jackpot drawing, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials report that a $100,000 ticket was purchased at Kash Stop Four in Louisa, a $50,000 ticket was bought at M&S Food Mart, and a $50,000 ticket was sold online at kylottery.com.

According to lottery officials, during the jackpot run, there were 14 big wins in Kentucky, ranging from $1 million, $150,000, $100,000, and $50,000.

Lottery officials say that two tickets were sold in Missouri and Texas, matching all six numbers in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, and will split a $1.787 billion jackpot.