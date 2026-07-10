3-year-old girl battles return of stage 4 neuroblastoma after completing treatment

(LEX NEWS) — Sophia Brockman is a 3-year-old who loves Bluey and has a smile that lights up a room. She is also in the fight of her life.

Sophia was diagnosed with stage four high-risk neuroblastoma at age 2 and spent a year and a half battling the advanced form of cancer.

Her mother, Chrissy Bramel, and her father, Jason Brockman, have been by her side through it all.

"You wouldn't know that she's dealing with anything bad or negative at all if you didn't personally know what she's dealing with or going through," Jason said.

In March, friends and medical staff cheered Sophia on as she walked through the hospital and rang the bell, celebrating the end of her treatment.

"It was a really exciting and happy moment for us and we thought we were putting it all behind us," Jason said.

Three months later, the family received devastating news: the disease had returned.

"To say like it couldn't get worse, you're in this situation and it couldn't get worse, it can, and it did for us," Bramel said.

Doctors found a tumor on Sophia's femur. The next chapter of her fight includes more chemotherapy and surgeries.

"They kept asking us is she in pain anywhere," Bramel said.

Through it all, her family holds onto hope.

"We try to enjoy every single day. Every day is a new day with her," Bramel said.

"We always want to look on the hopeful side," Bramel said.

In additional to the emotional toll for Sophia and her family, there's the financial burden. You can check out this link to help support the family.

Bramel wants to create more awareness about the stress related to this disease.

"Here recently there's been three other kids in the same age bracket who've been diagnosed and multiple other kids we know that are dealing with the same thing."

