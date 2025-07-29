3 years after deadly floods, Perry County residents are still getting back on track

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three years after devastating floods hit Eastern Kentucky, some Perry County residents say their properties haven't returned to their original state.

"It was the worst natural disaster that Eastern Kentucky has ever seen," Donovan Smith said.

Smith remembers sitting in his grandparents' house in Ary when the floodwaters kept rising in their backyard.

"There was no else for the water to go, it just kept on getting higher," Smith said.

Smith considers his family lucky: they only lost belongings and an outbuilding, but he knows many others who lost much more. According to the Governor's Office, 45 people lost their lives in the floodwaters of 2022.

"Everybody lost everything," Smith said.

"Here we are 3 years later and I still have students that are living in campers," said Samantha Turner, Perry County Central High School's family resource director.

While Turner saw minimal damage in the 2022 disaster, she understands what her students are experiencing. Her own home was a total loss after flooding this past February, and she too is waiting to move into her permanent home.

"The whole situation, it was unbelievable and it's, it's still a thing," Turner said.

Three years ago, Turner put her neighbors before herself, helping those down the street during the crisis.

"I remember standing on my porch and hearing neighbors crying for help," Turner said.

Everyone in the community has their own story from the floods as they continue coming to terms with such great loss.

"I hope we see nothing like this in our lifetime again," Smith said

