30,000 executive branch state employees set to receive paid leave

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — About 30,000 Kentucky state employees who work in the executive branch will soon be eligible for paid leave, according to the Governor's Office.

"The Beshear-Coleman administration is preparing to make available six weeks of additional paid leave to eligible Executive Branch state employees who have serious health conditions or are welcoming a new child through birth, adoption or foster care," the press release said.

The Governor's Office explains that executive branch employees will be eligible to receive this leave at three intervals during their career: on an employee’s first day of hire, then at 10 and 20 years of service.

“I am proud that we are adding the option to obtain additional leave for when our employees are sick or welcoming a new family member," said Beshear. "This is the right thing to do for our public servants who have dedicated their career to helping others.”

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman emphasized the importance of providing people with such benefits.

“Two months after taking the oath of office, I gave birth to Evelynne, so I know how critical those first days and weeks are to bonding with your newborn,” she said. “In six days, it will be exactly one year since my double mastectomy. So I know how important it is to focus on your health without having to worry about work.”

"Just about everyone has a story like this and if you don't, chances are you love someone who does," she added.

The additional paid leave program will be adopted through an amendment to Title 101 of the Kentucky Administrative Regulations. Republican supporters of a paid family leave policy have said that they believe the governor had the power to make this happen.

Sen. Amanda Mays Bledsoe, (R) Lexington, who tried to get a paid family leave bill passed this year, applauded the program.

“I believe in the benefits of paid family leave and fully support implementing this benefit for our Commonwealth’s employees. Kentucky has lagged in this area for far too long," Bledsoe said in a statement. "Many people have long recognized this is a pro-family and pro-workforce step forward that will result in increased retention, competitiveness, and morale. The great news is that additional funding is not required to allow moms and dads to spend time with their children during those crucial early days.

“I have communicated with the Beshear administration regarding my proposed 2024 legislation, Senate Bill 142, and believe they have had the opportunity and purview to enact similar proposals for years but have yet to move forward. I noted that, at the federal level, the first Trump administration took action to provide paid leave for federal employees," she added. "I encourage our efforts to follow that example, as my bill intended.”