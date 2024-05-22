36th District state rep. Democratic candidate Woody Zorn leads race by 5 votes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Here's a rare sight: The Democratic primary for one state House seat could be decided by just a handful of votes after 36th District state representative candidates Woody Zorn and Colin McDowell go neck-and-neck.

Zorn took the lead by only five votes.



Woody Zorn (D) 50% 1,019 votes Colin McDowell (D) 50% 1,014 votes

"I'm disappointed with the voter turnout. It does show there's either lack of civic engagement, lack of civic knowledge, busy lives. I'm not sure," says Jennifer Scutchfield, the assistant secretary of state. "It is rare, it is not something that happens on a regular basis though, obviously."

But it's not the first time this has happened; Scutchfield recalls a tied-up race back in 2018: "There was a recount, a tied race in western Kentucky, back in, I believe it was, 2018 that it ended up going to the legislator that determined the winner."

The county has until noon Friday to turn in results to the secretary of state. However, due to this rare occurrence, they also have the right to request a re-canvas.

"A re-canvas is allowed by law if the result is within 1% and obviously that case, that particular race would be within 1%," explains Scutchfield. "People were not sure who they wanted representing them. It's the will of the voters, I mean the voters are the ones that put their votes down for the particular candidate."

She says situations like this one are a great example of why your vote matters and why it's important to pay attention to who you want representing you.

"It is one of the most important things you can do as an American citizen. It determines the course of how government goes, it determines taxes, it determines your use of land," says Scutchfield. "You're going to be represented one way or another. Have a voice in who that person is."

Come November, she hopes more people will speak up.

