$381,750 raised before Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon!

(LEX 18) — The night before the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon, $381,750 has already been raised.

The telethon will not take place until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2nd, but because of your eager nature to help, we opened the donation link early.

Join Coach Cal, Kelly & Joe Craft, and the Kentucky men’s basketball team as they host an open practice with Rupp Arena, the American Red Cross, and LEX 18 and support the Kentucky Flood Relief Telethon.

You can watch the Kentucky men’s team at an open practice at 6:30 p.m. at Rupp Arena. Doors open at 5 p.m. and we’re asking for a donation to the American Red Cross – it will provide immediate relief to those who really need it.

There will also be some special giveaways! If you can’t attend, be sure to watch it live on LEX 18. You can also donate immediately by scanning the QR code on the graphic or visiting the online donation site.

We will be taking donations for the Kentucky Flood Relief at the entry doors to Rupp Arena. There will be free parking in the High Street lot, across from Rupp Arena.