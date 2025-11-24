3rd infant dies from whooping cough in Kentucky as cases surge statewide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — A third infant has died from whooping cough in Kentucky within the past 12 months, state health officials announced, marking the commonwealth's worst outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory infection since 2012.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 566 cases of pertussis as of Nov. 19, with health officials expecting additional cases before year's end. The three infant deaths are Kentucky's first whooping cough fatalities since 2018.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of another infant death in Kentucky due to pertussis and are concerned by the volume of cases we are seeing throughout the commonwealth," Dr. Steven Stack said.

Stack, secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, urged Kentuckians to get vaccinated against whooping cough and stay current on all recommended immunizations.

None of the infants who died had been vaccinated against pertussis, nor had their mothers, health officials confirmed. Babies younger than 1 year old face the greatest risk from whooping cough.

Health officials reported that Kentucky's school immunization data shows only 86% of kindergartners and 85% of seventh graders are current on required whooping cough vaccines for the 2024-2025 school year.

The best prevention against whooping cough is the Tdap or DTaP vaccine, which protects against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis. Infants can receive the DTaP vaccine starting at 2 months old, health officials said.

Health officials recommend pregnant women receive the Tdap vaccine during each pregnancy to provide early protection for babies. Officials added that teens and adults should receive boosters at least every 10 years or sooner to protect newborns or after injuries.

Whooping cough symptoms typically start with a runny nose and mild cough. After one to two weeks, the cough can progress to violent fits that may cause the characteristic "whooping" sound, vomiting or difficulty breathing.

Additional prevention measures include frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick, according to health officials.