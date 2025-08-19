3rd Kentucky WaWa location set to open in Jessamine County on September 12

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The first WaWa location in Jessamine County and third in the state is set to open on September 12 with a grand opening ceremony, a press release reported Tuesday.

The convenience store retailer is set to open eight stores in total in Kentucky in 2025, "with plans to open more than 40 stores in the state."

"To build each store, Wawa will invest more than $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners," said the release. "Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create 1,400 new, long-term new jobs."

Located at 3000 Nicholasville Road, individuals interested in applying to be an associate at the location can do so here.

"We are excited to spread our wings further into Kentucky and bring our unique combination of fresh food and beverage, convenience and service to this part of the state for the very first time. This historic milestone continues our ongoing growth and expansion in the Midwest as we continue to build new stores and create new jobs,” said Brian Schaller, President of Wawa. “We are also thrilled about extending our support to several community partnerships made on opening day!”