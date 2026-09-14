4 hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Pulaski County, fire department says

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — Four people were taken to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Sunday at a busy Pulaski County intersection, according to the Burnside Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 27 and Kentucky 914, known locally as Traffic Light 25, for a crash involving three vehicles with a reported entrapment.

According to the department, one person was trapped inside a vehicle and had to be extracted by emergency crews through the vehicle's rear hatch. Firefighters then assisted with patient care at the scene.

The Burnside Fire Department said Somerset-Pulaski County EMS transported four patients to a hospital for treatment.

After the crash, crews cleared debris and fluids from the roadway before the intersection was reopened to traffic.