4 new measles cases reported in Kentucky, health officials say

(LEX 18) — Kentucky health officials have reported four new cases of measles in the commonwealth this week, bringing the total to six cases this year, according to a release from the Commonwealth of Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Three of the new cases are from the same household in Woodford County, and the fourth case is in Todd County. The Todd County case involves someone who was exposed to measles while traveling internationally and is unrelated to the other three cases, the release states.

None of the four individuals were vaccinated against measles.

Health officials are now working to identify others who may have been exposed to those infected while they were contagious.