4 taken to hospital after crash on Highway 25E, reportedly caused by poor visibility

(LEX 18) — A multi-vehicle accident on Highway 25E near the Hazel Fork intersection early Saturday morning resulted in four people being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department.

Knox County Dispatch received the call at 5:40 a.m. reporting the crash that occurred under extremely foggy conditions.

Among those injured was a pedestrian who had exited her vehicle to check for damage and was struck by another vehicle. All four patients were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

The sheriff's department says that poor visibility due to extreme weather conditions contributed to the collisions.

The roadway was shut down from RECC to the Corbin Bypass while emergency responders worked the scene. The roadway reopened at 8 a.m.