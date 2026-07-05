4 victims injured, 1 person missing in boating collision on Herrington Lake

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Mercer County and Boyle County authorities are investigating a boating collision that occurred on Herrington Lake in Mercer County Saturday evening that left four individuals with injuries and one individual missing.

According to the Mercer County Fire District, the fire department was dispatched along with Mercer County EMS to a boat collision on Herrington Lake along Herrington Woods Road after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Mercer County Fire Department deployed a water rescue team and fire trucks to the Pandora Marina. There, one victim was recovered from the lake with "traumatic injuries." The victim was transported via helicopter to the University of Kentucky. Three other victims were recovered as well with minor injuries and were all transported to a Danville hospital.

Mercer County officials are still searching for the fifth person who was involved in the boating accident and is now currently missing. According to the Mercer County Fire District, dive teams and boats have been deployed from the Boyle County Fire Department for additional assistance.

"If you encounter emergency vehicles responding to or operating in the area, please slow down, use caution, and give responders plenty of room to work. Your cooperation helps ensure the safety of emergency personnel and the public," the Boyle County Fire Department wrote in a social media post.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.