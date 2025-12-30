4-year-old Kentucky boy battles leukemia with strength and smiles

(LEX 18) — Spanisha Hollingshed and her son My'lo moved to Kentucky in early 2024. Shortly after settling into their new home, My'lo got sick, leading to what would become a life-changing diagnosis.

An urgent care visit initially suggested strep throat, but Hollingshed knew something wasn't right with her 4-year-old son.

"He wasn't acting like himself. He didn't want to get up and play. He just seemed like he was in so much pain. We just figured it couldn't have been strep," Hollingshed said.

After being taken to an emergency room, My'lo was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, also known as ALL.

The diagnosis marked the beginning of an intense medical journey. After seven months of unsuccessful chemotherapy treatment, My'lo received a bone marrow transplant at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. However, complications continued to arise.

"He got skin GVHD and GVHD of the liver and gut. We were admitted last week for COVID. Now they are saying he has two blood infections," Hollingshed said.

GVHD, or graft-versus-host disease, is a condition that can occur after a bone marrow transplant when the donated cells attack the recipient's body.

Despite facing significant health challenges, My'lo's spirit remains strong, bringing light to difficult days.

"You wouldn't really know if he was sick or going through anything. He is usually happy and cheerful," Hollingshed said.

As a full-time caregiver for her son, Hollingshed has had to rely on family for support. Being new to Kentucky has meant navigating this journey without an established local support network.

"We don't have a support system. We just don't know too many people here," Hollingshed said.

My'lo's resilience serves as a source of strength for his mother, helping her face each challenging day with hope.

"He just makes the day better. Even if I am stressed out and my thoughts are everywhere. He helps me keep things down for the most part," Hollingshed said.

While My'lo's fight against leukemia continues, his mother's unwavering love and his own remarkable spirit remain constant sources of hope in their journey.

If you want to help they do have a GoFundMe Page here:

Fundraiser by Spanisha Hollingshed : Help Support My'los cancer& bone marrow transplant journey