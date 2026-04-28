40-acre Mercer County horse farm sustains major damage from strong storms overnight

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents in Mercer County saw major damage from Monday night's storms into the early morning Tuesday, including a horse farm in Harrodsburg.

Jeremy Alltop could not sleep during an entire stretch from 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m. due to strong winds in the area.

"I would say (the wind) was howling pretty good out here for several hours," Alltop said.

Due to the storm, Alltop lost several horse sheds. He showed LEX 18 the worst devastation just down the hill from his home on Cole Road.

"New running sheds for the horses were concreted into the ground with 4x4s and bags of concrete and literally it lifted them up and moved them 100, 150 feet and shredded them," Alltop said.

Alltop just bought the sheds two months ago.

"They're ruined," Alltop said.

Alltop has lived on this property the last two years, and although he's been through a lot of storms, he's never had this kind of damage.

"It kinda sets you back when you have things like this happen," Alltop said.

His next step is to find a temporary shelter for his five horses.

"Get them somewhere where they can get out of the rain and the wind and sort of pick up the damage, and fences and kinda moving on from there," Alltop said.