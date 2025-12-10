4th grader "Avery Claus" gives back to shelter pets in Lexington this Christmas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A fourth grader in Lexington has earned the nickname "Avery Claus" after asking Santa for just one thing this Christmas: supplies for cats and dogs at the Lexington Humane Society.

Avery Sipes, who has grown up around animals, decided to forgo personal presents this year to help pets at her favorite place in Lexington find homes.

"I love old dogs, even if they have lots of energy...because then I can tire them out," Sipes said.

Her selfless Christmas wish has touched the hearts of staff at the Lexington Humane Society and inspired community members to help make her dream come true.

"We love when people are that generous and that thoughtful and to see it start with a child. It really gives you hope that this will grow up to be someone that truly makes a difference in the world," said Meghan Hawkins, director of development at the Lexington Humane Society.

Sipes has already planned exactly what supplies she wants to bring to help the animals.

"For cats, yarn. The cats love yarn or like hanging things that cats hit with their paws. And then dogs, tennis balls or tug war ropes," Sipes said.

The community has rallied around her cause, with donations arriving at her home through Amazon deliveries.

"The Amazon truck delivers it to my house, and then we'll take it to the humane society," Sipes said.

Hawkins said the humane society is excited to welcome her in person.

"She wanted to bring it herself so she can see the joy on the dogs and cats' faces, and we want to see the joy on her face as well. So she will bring it herself. We will be sure to take pictures and videos and share with everyone so that they can see the excitement for everyone involved," Hawkins said.

The Lexington Humane Society says "Avery Claus" will be delivering the presents soon after Christmas. Until then, she has a simple message for others: "Buy things for the humane society!"

You can find Avery's Christmas wish list here: Amazon.com