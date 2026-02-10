5 Kentucky Powerball winners from 2025's billion-dollar jackpots still unclaimed

(LEX 18) — Five Powerball winners in Kentucky are sitting on unclaimed prizes worth $300,000 combined, and time is running out to collect the prize money.

The unclaimed tickets were sold during 2025's two consecutive billion-dollar Powerball jackpot runs. While no Kentucky players won the massive jackpots, 34 winning tickets were sold statewide, totaling $6.75 million in prizes ranging from $50,000 to $2 million.

The first billion-dollar jackpot began June 2 and grew to $1.787 billion before someone won Sept. 6. During this run, Kentucky had 14 large prize-winning tickets, including two $1 million prizes, totaling $2.7 million.

The second jackpot reset Sept. 8 and reached $1.817 billion on Christmas Eve after a record 47 drawings. This run generated 20 big wins for Kentucky players, including two $1 million prizes and one $2 million winner who used the Power Play feature. Total prizes for large winners reached $4.05 million.

Most winning tickets have been claimed, but five remain outstanding:

A $50,000 ticket sold at Saddlebrook One in London from the Sept. 3 drawing will expire in early March if not claimed.

A $50,000 ticket purchased at Five Star in Lebanon from the Sept. 8 drawing also expires in early March.

A $100,000 ticket sold at Sudden Service in Franklin from the Dec. 8 drawing has until June to be claimed.

A $50,000 ticket sold at Kroger Fuel Center in Louisville from the Dec. 17 drawing has until mid-June.

A $50,000 ticket sold at Five Star in Scottsville from the Dec. 24 drawing has until late June.

Winners must claim prizes at Kentucky Lottery headquarters at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville within 180 days of the drawing. Unclaimed prize money goes into the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship reserve fund.

The Kentucky Lottery paid out more than $1.6 billion in prizes during 2025. Lottery proceeds have funded scholarships and grants for more than 1.1 million Kentucky college students.