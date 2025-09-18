Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5 people displaced following afternoon fire at Lexington duplex

LEX 18
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Five people, including three children, are displaced following a Thursday afternoon fire at a Lexington duplex.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, officials responded to the 3000 block of Pepperhill Road just before 5 p.m. for reports of structure fire.

When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were visible inside the split-level duplex.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

