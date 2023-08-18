Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

5-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Florence pool

Officials said the child's family found him unresponsive in their above-ground swimming pool. They pulled him from the pool, began CPR and called 911. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Florence child drowning
Posted at 5:48 PM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 23:29:53-04

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 5-year-old is dead after he was found underwater in a pool at a Florence home, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said officials responded to a home on Clermont Court at around 4:30 p.m. Friday for a reported drowning. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy receiving medical attention from Florence Fire & EMS.

Officials said the child's family found him unresponsive in their above-ground swimming pool. They pulled him from the pool, began CPR and called 911.

The boy was taken to St. Elizabeth, where crews then airlifted him to Cincinnati Children's. He was later pronounced dead.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth