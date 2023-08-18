5-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Florence pool

FLORENCE, Ky. — A 5-year-old is dead after he was found underwater in a pool at a Florence home, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said officials responded to a home on Clermont Court at around 4:30 p.m. Friday for a reported drowning. When they arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy receiving medical attention from Florence Fire & EMS.

Officials said the child's family found him unresponsive in their above-ground swimming pool. They pulled him from the pool, began CPR and called 911.

The boy was taken to St. Elizabeth, where crews then airlifted him to Cincinnati Children's. He was later pronounced dead.