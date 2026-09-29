$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Lexington; winner has 180 days to claim prize

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — A Kentucky Lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket in Lexington is $50,000 richer after matching five numbers in Monday night's drawing.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at Casey's, located at 4538 Georgetown Road in Lexington. The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in the Sept. 28 drawing to win the $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

Lottery officials said the Lexington winner is the eighth person to claim a $50,000 Powerball prize during the current 20-draw jackpot run, which began Aug. 15. Other winning tickets during the run were purchased in Paris, Florence, Hopkinsville, La Grange, Harrodsburg and Russellville, while another was sold online through the Kentucky Lottery website.

The winner must claim the prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters, located at 1011 W. Main St. in Louisville. Lottery officials recommend winners call 1-877-789-4532 to schedule an appointment before claiming their prize.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and is now estimated at $409 million. The next drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 30.