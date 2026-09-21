$50,000 Powerball ticket sold online in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX News) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold online in Kentucky for Saturday night's drawing, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased through the Kentucky Lottery's online platform at KentuckyLottery.com. Lottery officials said the ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball to win the $50,000 prize.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 18, 30, 41, 45 and 68, with Powerball 10.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize and must do so at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville. Lottery officials recommend winners call ahead to schedule an appointment before claiming their prize.

No jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Kentucky. The estimated Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing stands at $313 million.